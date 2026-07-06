5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines; no damage reported

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck southern Philippines on Monday, July 6, according to the country's Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake struck at 4.11pm Philippine time (11.11am UAE time) at a depth of 9 kilometres, Phivolcs said in its statement. The epicentre of the quake is located about 60km south 2° east of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

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Phivolcs also noted that no damage was reported. Residents were also reassured that no aftershocks were expected.

On June 26 and June 15, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake also rattled the southern Philippine island. It also follows the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Mindanao on June 8, killing more than 40 people, injuring over 450, and displacing thousands, leaving entire communities struggling without electricity and water in its aftermath.