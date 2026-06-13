5.7 magnitude aftershock hits Philippines' Sarangani region

The quake, which occurred at about 10am local time, was tectonic in origin and was located 21 km northwest of Balut Island at a depth of 10 km

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 1:15 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani in the southern Philippines on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake, which occurred at about 10:05 am local time, was tectonic in origin and was located 21 km northwest of Balut Island at a depth of 10 km, Phivolcs said.

Recommended For You

Trump hints at US-Iran peace deal signing over weekend in Europe

Trump hints at US-Iran peace deal signing over weekend in Europe

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

India ministry tells US diplomat attacks on commercial vessels are 'unacceptable'

India ministry tells US diplomat attacks on commercial vessels are 'unacceptable'

US and Iran have agreed upon final text of peace deal: Pakistan PM

US and Iran have agreed upon final text of peace deal: Pakistan PM

Trump says Iran leaked ‘fake’ negotiation terms that do not reflect written agreement

Trump says Iran leaked ‘fake’ negotiation terms that do not reflect written agreement

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

“This is an aftershock of the June 8, 2026, Mw 7.8 offshore Sarangani earthquake,” Phivolcs said.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Final text of US-Iran peace deal agreed, Pakistan says; agreement ‘very close'

2

Trump hints at US-Iran peace deal signing over weekend in Europe

3

US shoots down one-way attack drones from Iran heading towards Hormuz

4

223 wild animals found in abandoned suitcase seized at Dubai Airport

5

Dubai's Al Maktoum airport remains 'firmly on track' despite US-Iran war, says CEO