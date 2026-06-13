5.7 magnitude aftershock hits Philippines' Sarangani region

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani in the southern Philippines on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake, which occurred at about 10:05 am local time, was tectonic in origin and was located 21 km northwest of Balut Island at a depth of 10 km, Phivolcs said.

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“This is an aftershock of the June 8, 2026, Mw 7.8 offshore Sarangani earthquake,” Phivolcs said.