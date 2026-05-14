5.3-magnitude earthquake hits north of Namuac in Philippines

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific 'ring of fire'

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 14 May 2026, 3:55 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude struck 65 kilometres north of Namuac in the Philippines at 10.01pm GMT on Wednesday (2.01am on Thursday in UAE), the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, at a depth of 35 kilometres, was initially located at 19.19 degrees north latitude and 121.27 degrees east longitude.

Recommended For You

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

Trump flies to China; Iran rejects Kuwait's claims of hostile acts by Tehran

Trump flies to China; Iran rejects Kuwait's claims of hostile acts by Tehran

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

Dubai’s Parkin instals curb, pole parking cameras across 3 major locations

Dubai’s Parkin instals curb, pole parking cameras across 3 major locations

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Ten days ago, on May 4, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Philippines. The strongest shaking, at Intensity V, was felt in Can-avid, Eastern Samar, and in Dulag and Alangalang in Leyte. 

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "ring of fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

(Inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE bank chief says no concerns of capital flight due to Iran war

2

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

3

Fujairah clarifies smoke at Petroleum Industries Area caused by maintenance fire

4

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

5

Flydubai says it has revised Pakistan flight schedule