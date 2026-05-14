5.3-magnitude earthquake hits north of Namuac in Philippines

An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude struck 65 kilometres north of Namuac in the Philippines at 10.01pm GMT on Wednesday (2.01am on Thursday in UAE), the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, at a depth of 35 kilometres, was initially located at 19.19 degrees north latitude and 121.27 degrees east longitude.

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Ten days ago, on May 4, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Philippines. The strongest shaking, at Intensity V, was felt in Can-avid, Eastern Samar, and in Dulag and Alangalang in Leyte.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "ring of fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

(Inputs from AFP)