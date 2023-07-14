50-yr-old Filipina expat found dead near pier in Hong Kong

Philippine mission is now working on repatriating the remains and providing assistance to her family

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM

A body of a Filipina expat was found floating near a pier in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to local media reports.

It was a concerned citizen who discovered the body the in the waters, the reports added.

Though an ID card was found on the victim, details of her identity are yet to be released. She is believed to be around 50 years old.

The Philippine Consulate-General in Hong Kong is now working with authorities on the case. Investigations are now underway.

The woman's body is expected to repatriated soon, and the Migrant Workers' Office is working on providing assistance to her family.

