50 dead, 15 missing in typhoon-induced heavy rains in China

I am back in Tel Aviv to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line, says top US diplomat
Fifty people had been confirmed dead and 15 others remained missing as of Monday evening after typhoon-induced heavy rains lashed Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.
Rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi had severely impacted Zixing since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides.
Rescue efforts and post-disaster reconstruction are underway.
Earlier this month, at least 30 people have died in central China following days of torrential rain that lashed the country on the first week of August.
The downpours were triggered by Typhoon Gaemi, which moved on from the Philippines and Taiwan to make landfall in eastern China a week ago, with hilly, landlocked Hunan province hit particularly hard.
