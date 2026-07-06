Escape the heat with these 5 non-European summer destinations

When summer temperatures across the Gulf rise above 45°C, cooler destinations become more appealing than ever.

Here are five of the best places to visit for a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

1. Georgia (Kazbegi, Gudauri & the Greater Caucasus)

If you're looking to escape the summer heat, Georgia is hard to beat.

Summer temperatures in Kazbegi and Gudauri usually stay between 10 and 20°C thanks to the high elevation of the Greater Caucasus.

You might not expect it, but even in July you can still find snow on Mount Kazbek while enjoying cool mountain breezes below.

Drive along the famous Georgian Military Highway, visit Gergeti Trinity Church, explore Dariali Gorge or go hiking, paragliding and mountain biking in Gudauri.

Around 40 percent of Georgia is covered by forests and the Caucasus is home to more than 2,000 glaciers, helping keep the region refreshingly cool.

2. Pakistan (Hunza Valley & Skardu)

You probably wouldn't have guessed it, but Pakistan is considered one of the world's greatest mountain destinations.

While much of South Asia experiences intense summer heat, Hunza and Skardu enjoy temperatures between 12 and 25°C thanks to their high altitude.

Surrounded by the Karakoram, Himalaya and Hindu Kush ranges, the region offers glacier fed lakes, fresh mountain air and cool evenings.

Cruise across Attabad Lake, drive the Karakoram Highway or admire the famous Passu Cones. Pakistan is home to K2 and five of the world's fourteen mountains above 8,000 metres.

3. Kyrgyzstan (Issyk Kul & Karakol)

Often called the Switzerland of Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan is one of the best places to escape the summer heat.

Around 90 percent of the country lies above 1,500 metres, keeping summer temperatures between 15 and 25°C.

Visitors can relax beside Issyk Kul, one of the world's largest alpine lakes, explore Karakol, hike to Ala Kul Lake or stay in a traditional yurt.

With more than 2,000 alpine lakes and spectacular mountain scenery, it's a perfect summer retreat.

4. Bhutan (Paro & Thimphu)

You wouldn't normally think of Bhutan when planning a summer holiday, but its Himalayan valleys offer a peaceful escape from the heat with temperatures between 15 and 24°C.

Surrounded by forests and mountains, Bhutan is the world's only carbon negative country and more than 70 percent of its land remains forested.

Visit the famous Tiger's Nest Monastery, explore Thimphu or discover the beautiful Punakha Dzong while enjoying the cool mountain climate.

5. Japan (Hokkaido)

Most people think of Japan as hot and humid during summer, but Hokkaido is completely different.

Temperatures usually range from 18 to 26°C, making it one of East Asia's best summer escapes. Cool sea breezes, lower humidity and wide open landscapes provide a refreshing break from the heat.

Explore Furano's lavender fields, visit Biei's Blue Pond or hike through Daisetsuzan National Park.

Despite covering around 20 percent of Japan's land area, Hokkaido has only about 4 percent of its population, making it one of Japan's most peaceful destinations.

Whether you're looking for towering mountains, alpine lakes or simply cooler weather, these five destinations offer the perfect summer escape from the heat.