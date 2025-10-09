  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits north Philippines; schools shut

The quake's epicenter was located 2 kilometers northeast of Pugo, La Union, at a depth of 10 kilometers

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 7:18 AM

Updated: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 7:55 AM

Top Stories

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Hamas says alive Israeli hostages to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas says alive Israeli hostages to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners

A moderately strong earthquake struck Thursday near a northern Philippine mountain city home to hundreds of thousands of people, forcing people out of buildings and shutting down schools, officials said.

The government seismology office earlier put the magnitude at 4.8 and said it was "expecting damage", but subsequently lowered the figure to 4.4.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Gisele Pelicot urges accused rapist to 'take responsibility'

thumb-image

In Bangladesh’s flooded plains, schools in boats keep learning afloat

thumb-image

Philippines says crew member of Dutch ship dies after Houthi attack

thumb-image

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

thumb-image

Passengers shocked as Dubai–Delhi SpiceJet flight lands without luggage

 

Employees rushed out of office buildings in the city of 366,000 following the shallow quake which occurred at 10:30 am (0230 GMT), 10 days after a powerful quake killed more than 70 people in the central Philippines, residents told AFP by telephone.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We're going to check for damage," building administrator Ralph Cabuag told AFP as more than 300 employees and patients filed out of the three-storey Baguio city health office.

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong shut down the city's elementary and high schools, the city public information office said on its Facebook page.

The state seismology office said the epicentre was located in the town of Pugo, near Baguio.

A 7.8 quake in July 1990 killed some 1,600 people in and around Baguio, a city located atop a mountain range that is also one of the country's top tourist draws.