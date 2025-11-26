4 dead as fire engulfs residential high-rise buildings in Hong Kong: Government

Four people have died after multiple blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate went up in flames on Wednesday, the city's government told AFP.

"Four people are certified dead, two are in critical condition and one in stable condition" as of 5:00 pm (0900 GMT), according to a representative from the government's Information Services Department.

Several people are trapped inside, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police, while two people have suffered severe burns, it said. Some fire services staff have also been injured, while trying to put out the massive flames.

The fire department said it received reports at 2:51 p.m. (0651 GMT) that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. It was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm, the second highest, at 3:34 p.m.

Wang Fuk Court is a housing complex made up of eight blocks, providing close to 2,000 residential units. Several towers around the blazing tower have bamboo scaffolding on their exterior.

Hong Kong's Transport Department said that due to the fire an entire section of the Tai Po highway has been closed and buses are being diverted.