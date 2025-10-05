  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 37

Investigators have been looking into the cause of the collapse, but initial signs pointed to substandard construction

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 7:38 AM

Top Stories

Delhi court allows Dubai expat to reclaim Rolex, after paying Dh13,750 in fines

Delhi court allows Dubai expat to reclaim Rolex, after paying Dh13,750 in fines

UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

UAE President thanks educators for 'shaping young minds' on World Teachers' Day

UAE: Full list of fines for violations by influencers, content creators

UAE: Full list of fines for violations by influencers, content creators

The death toll from an Indonesian school collapse rose to 37 on Sunday, officials said, as rescuers recovered more victims buried under the rubble.

Part of the multi-storey building on Indonesia's Java island suddenly collapsed on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Baby born during transit at Qatar airport; Indian embassy repatriates mother, newborn

thumb-image

Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel, organisers say

thumb-image

UAE: Man awarded over Dh600,000 in fraud case; defendants to be deported

thumb-image

Oman: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea could develop into Category 1 cyclone

thumb-image

Activists allege Greta Thunberg mistreated as flotilla detainees arrive in Turkey

 

"As of Sunday morning, the number of recovered victims was 141 people. 104 were in safe condition, 37 were dead," national search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that 26 people were still missing. 

The death toll included a body part that rescuers retrieved from the rubble on Saturday, Yudhi said. 

Local search and rescue agency head Nanang Sigit confirmed the death toll of 37 in a separate statement.

Investigators have been looking into the cause of the collapse, but initial signs pointed to substandard construction, according to experts.

The rescue operation was complex because vibrations in one place could affect other areas, officials said.

But the families of the missing agreed on Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour "golden period" for the best chance of survival came to an end.