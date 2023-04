34-year-old Indian climber goes missing from Nepal’s Mount Annapurna

Extensive search launched for Anurag Maloo who went missing while descending from Camp III of the mountain

Anurag Maloo

By PTI Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 9:30 PM

A 34-year-old Indian climber went missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, an official of the expedition organiser said.

Anurag Maloo, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna, and has gone missing since Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which conducted the trekking expedition, said.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Himalayan Times newspaper.

“We had launched an extensive search for Maloo shortly after he went missing. However, till evening we have not succeeded in locating him,” Sherpa said.

“We will continue the search on Tuesday,” he added.

Maloo was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.

Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.