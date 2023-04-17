34-year-old Indian climber goes missing from Nepal’s Mount Annapurna

The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
A 34-year-old Indian climber went missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, an official of the expedition organiser said.
Anurag Maloo, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna, and has gone missing since Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which conducted the trekking expedition, said.
Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Himalayan Times newspaper.
“We had launched an extensive search for Maloo shortly after he went missing. However, till evening we have not succeeded in locating him,” Sherpa said.
“We will continue the search on Tuesday,” he added.
Maloo was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.
Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.
It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.
The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
Rishi Shah, Shradha Agarwal ran a health tech company that sold advertising space on monitors installed in doctors' offices to pharmaceutical firms
Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
US President to highlight American role in ending bloodshed 25 years ago with Good Friday Agreement, while towns gear up to welcome him as he dives into his Irish ancestry
Not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away my MP 'tag' or my official residence, says the Congress leader during a roadshow in Wayanad
Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold