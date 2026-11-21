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Thirty-one overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have safely returned to the Philippines from Saudi Arabia after flight cancellations and travel disruptions linked to attacks and rising tensions in the region.

The workers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 aboard Saudia Airlines flight SV870 on the evening of November 20, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on November 21, the agency said 16 of the workers had been affected by cancelled flights from Riyadh to Manila, while another 14 were stranded in Jeddah after missing their scheduled flights to the Philippine capital.

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Their return was arranged through coordination between the Philippine Embassy, Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Riyadh and Jeddah, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The government provided financial assistance and hotel accommodation to workers who needed support while alternative flights were arranged. The assistance was delivered under the government's UPLIFT initiative, which aims to help Filipinos affected by crisis and emergency situations.

Upon arrival, 26 of the 31 workers received assistance from the Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center and were referred to the OWWA counter for help with onward transportation to their home provinces, food and temporary hotel accommodation.

The remaining workers continued their journeys home, with some collected by family members and relatives.

Among those who received repatriation assistance was an overseas Filipino worker who was able to return home to spend the final days of the wake for their deceased spouse.

The DMW said the government would continue providing repatriation assistance and other services to Filipino workers and their families affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

More OFWs return home

The latest arrival follows other government-assisted repatriation flights from Saudi Arabia as the Philippines continues to help workers and their dependents affected by regional tensions.

On November 10, another 75 OFWs and their dependents arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways flight QR934. The flight marked the 20th repatriation flight under the Philippine government's programme.

The returning group received medical and financial assistance, along with other support to help them settle back home.

With that arrival, the number of OFWs and their dependents repatriated from Saudi Arabia had reached 940, the DMW said in a Facebook advisory. The OWWA and other government agencies had also assisted 5,395 OFWs and their dependents through coordinated support efforts.

Earlier, on November 6, 38 Filipino workers arrived in Manila aboard Qatar Airways flight QR928. They received financial assistance, meals, temporary accommodation and transportation to help them return to their home provinces.

OFWs who still need help returning to the Philippines can contact their nearest Migrant Workers Office or call the 24-hour DMW-OWWA hotline at 1348.