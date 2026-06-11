3 missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead after tanker hit off Oman coast

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Three Indian seafarers among the 24 aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, who were initially reported missing, have now been confirmed dead. The tanker was hit off the coast of Oman in a suspected US missile strike.

India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that two of the bodies have been recovered, and that their immediate repatriation is being arranged.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered," Sonowal said in a post on X.

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"This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," he added.

India's Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu on Wednesday summoned Jason Meeks, Charge d'Affaires of the United States, to protest the attack on the commercial vessel.

India had condemned the attack on the commercial vessel, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard. While 21 Indians were rescued, three were initially reported missing.

It said that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.