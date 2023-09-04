3 dead as Pakistan navy helicopter crashes during training flight

The decision follows 'strong reactions' after the foundation earlier changed its position from the last year and invited representatives of the three countries
A Pakistan navy helicopter crashed during a routine training flight in southwest Pakistan on Monday, killing all three crew members on board, the navy said.
The crash of the Sea King helicopter in Gwadar, a coastal town in southwestern Baluchistan province, was apparently caused by a technical problem, the navy said in a statement.
It provided no further details, saying an investigation into the crash has been launched.
A video reportedly of the crash posted on social media showed the helicopter turning while apparently trying to regain control and then breaking apart and plunging to the ground.
Crashes during training missions are fairly common in Pakistan.
In September 2022, an army helicopter crashed during an overnight mission in Baluchistan, killing all six military personnel on board.
