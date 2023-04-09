3 dead, 7 injured in explosion during rock blasting at dam site

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
Authorities in Pakistan have announced compensation for families of workers killed in an accidental blast at the Diamer-Bhasha dam construction site in Gilgit-Baltistan.
At least three people died and seven others were injured in the explosion during rock blasting at the site of the under-construction dam, a media report said.
Quoting police, a Dawn report said the blast occurred while labourers were installing explosives in the rocky and mountainous area, as required for the dam’s construction. Initially 10 labourers were injured, of whom three later died, the report added.
The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) said Rs500,000 each would be given to legal heirs of those who lost their lives or sustained critical injuries while Rs250,000 would be given to those who suffered minor injuries in the tragedy.
Moreover, Contractor Power China would also provide full financial support to those who lost their lives or sustained injuries.
