21-year-old Bollywood actress commits suicide on set of TV serial

The star had worked in films such as 'Fitoor', 'Kahaani 2' and 'Dabangg 3'

ANI

By PTI Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 7:28 PM

A 21-year-old Indian actor who appeared in several television shows and Bollywood movies allegedly committed suicide on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, a police official said.

Tunisha Sharma had gone to the wash room during the filming of the serial and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside the restroom, he said.

She was soon rushed her to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, according to police.

The reason for the suicide is not yet clear and police are investigating the case.

Tunisha made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha in the films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. In 'Dabangg 3' with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she too had a brief appearance.

(with inputs from ANI)