21-year-old Bollywood actress commits suicide on set of TV serial

The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
A 21-year-old Indian actor who appeared in several television shows and Bollywood movies allegedly committed suicide on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, a police official said.
Tunisha Sharma had gone to the wash room during the filming of the serial and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside the restroom, he said.
She was soon rushed her to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, according to police.
The reason for the suicide is not yet clear and police are investigating the case.
Tunisha made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.
The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.
Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha in the films 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. In 'Dabangg 3' with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she too had a brief appearance.
(with inputs from ANI)
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries
The 78-year-old Frenchman has been jailed in Kathmandu since 2003 for the murder of two North American tourists
The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Kyiv and Nato allies
Release comes on day women were banned from universities in Afghanistan
Gloom of last lunar mission is offset by the optimism that is raised by Artemis I
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
The online facility was suspended for several countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic
For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots