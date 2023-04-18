21 die in Beijing hospital fire, others escape from windows

Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
A fire killed at least 21 people at a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday and forced dozens of people to evacuate, Chinese state media reported.
As clouds of black smoke billowed into the sky, people trapped in the multistorey building apparently tied bedsheets into makeshift ropes and escaped by climbing out windows, as seen in videos circulating on social media. Others took refuge by perching on air conditioning units just outside.
Emergency crews have since extinguished the fire, which broke out in the east wing of the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, state media including CGTN reported, and at least 71 patients were rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most of the hospital building appeared to be without power late on Tuesday, with only a few windows illuminated by the flickering flashlights of workers inside. The exterior of the building was blackened and charred in places, and police cars could be seen parked at the north entrance.
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces compensation for families of deceased as 24 admitted to hospital after Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai suburb
State chief minister inspects wildlife area ahead of 'scientifically increasing manpower deployment' from May 10 to strengthen protection of the endangered species