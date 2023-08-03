20 Indian universities identified as fake; 8 from Delhi alone

The University Grants Commission releases a list of institutions that do not have the power to give out degrees

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 6:34 PM

The University Grants Commission of India has declared that 20 universities across states in the country have been identified as fake, and do not have the power to give out degrees.

The full list, available on the UGC website, is below:

Andhra Pradesh

1. Christ New Testament Deemed University

2. Bible Open University of India

Delhi

1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

2. Commercial University Ltd.

3. United Nations University

4. Vocational University

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University

6. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

1. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala

1. St. John’s University

Maharashtra

1. Raja Arabic University

Puducherry

1. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Uttar Pradesh

1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

2. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

4. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

West Bengal

1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

2. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

According to Indian media sources, the list is released annually by the UGC to ensure students are not scammed into getting fake degrees by institutions that do not have the necessary accreditations. It was also reported that a statement by UGC secretary Manish Joshi says that degrees obtained from the 'universities' on the list are not valid to be used for higher education or employment purposes.

Students have been cautioned to verify the university before they apply to avoid disappointment.

