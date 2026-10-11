2 Filipinos in ICU after deadly Riyadh airport attack that killed 12

Two Filipinos remain in the ICU at a hospital in Saudi Arabbia following the October 10 Houthi attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, the secretary of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Sunday.

DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac tweeted: "As of 11am today (Oct 11) PHL time, two Filipinos are in Riyadh hospital ICUs, recovering from their injuries as a result of yesterday’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport.

Cacdac assured teams from Migrant Workers Office and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (MWO-OWWA) are monitoring the condition of the Filipino expatriates.

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He added no Filipino died in the incident, which was the third reported attack on the airport within a week, according to Saudi authorities.

The Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) confirmed 12 people were killed in the attack on Saturday, including 4 Saudi citizens as well as 2 Bangladeshis, 1 American, 1 Egyptian, 1 Jordanian, 1 Syrian, 1 Palestinian and 1 Sudanese.

Saturday's deadly attack also left 309 people injured and caused property damage, "the extent of which is currently being assessed," Gaca added.

According to Philippine authorities, there are about 865,000 Filipinos living and working in KSA who are mostly employed in the service, healthcare and construction sectors.

Important advisory to Filipinos

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah earlier issued a joint advisory reminding everyone "to remain calm, vigilant, and alert to developments in their respective areas."

All Filipino nationals in KSA are advised to observe the following precautions:

1. Remain vigilant. Exercise heightened caution, avoid unnecessary exposure to potential security risks, and stay indoors when necessary, particularly during security alerts.

2. Follow official instructions. Comply with all safety and security directives issued by Saudi authorities, including the Saudi Civil Defense, and monitor announcements through official government channels.

3. Exercise caution when traveling. Those traveling by air are advised to check their flight status directly with their airlines, as security developments may result in flight delays, cancellations, or other disruptions.

4. Stay away from suspicious objects and debris. Do not approach, touch, or collect any unidentified objects or fragments that may have resulted from missile or drone interceptions. Immediately move to a safe distance and report such objects to the appropriate Saudi authorities.

5. Avoid spreading unverified information. Refrain from circulating or reposting unverified reports, photographs, or videos concerning security incidents. Rely on official sources for accurate and timely information.

The Philippine missions assured they "continue to operate normally and remain ready to extend appropriate consular assistance to Filipino nationals within their respective jurisdictions."

Emergency contact numbers

For emergency assistance, Filipino nationals may contact the following: