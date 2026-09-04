2 Filipino seafarers killed in Strait of Hormuz as Philippines maintains red alert

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the US-Iran conflict, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced the Strait of Hormuz shall remain on red alert status for the world’s biggest supplier of maritime labour following the deaths of two Filipino seafarers on Monday.

DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the narrow passageway to and from the Arabian Gulf is still considered a “high-risk, war-like zone,” reminding shipowners to avoid sending Filipino seafarers through the area “when possible.”

“Shipowners must comply with safety requirements before allowing Filipino seafarers to undertake voyages through high-risk waters,” Cacdac said. The requirements include risk assessments, security protocols, possible ship escorts, armed guards and reporting mechanisms, the official said.

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Cacdac reminded Filipino seafarers they have a right to refuse to sail through the dangerous route, pointing out that 31 ships carrying 421 Filipino seafarers have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the hostilities in the area on February 28.

Of these, 406 Filipino seafarers were unharmed, 10 were injured but have recovered, three died and one remains officially missing. About 268 have already returned to the Philippines.

More deaths

The latest victims were serving as crew members of crude oil tanker Sidr when it was struck by “unidentified projectiles” while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Sidr is owned by Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia.

While Bahri maintains the safety and well-being of its people remain its “highest priority” and it is committed to operating according to the “highest standards of safety and security,” the company said in a statement. However, it has yet to disclose the reasons why its ship transited the dangerous waterway amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran.

Bahri said it was deeply saddened by the loss of two Filipino seafarers and extended its condolences to their families, loved ones and colleagues. It also assured its full support to the affected families and crew and remained in contact with the vessel.

Scrambling for support

Monday’s attack is forcing the Philippine government to step up efforts to repatriate affected seafarers in the region, including the 14 surviving Filipino seafarers.

Cacdac said the government is yet to bring home the remains of the two fatalities and provide support to their families.

The remains of the fatalities have been offloaded in Oman, the Philippine government announced. Philippine Labor Attaché Alice Visperas has been dispatched to the Middle Eastern Sultanate to personally oversee the repatriation of the remains.

On Thursday, Cacdac visited one of the victims’ families in Laguna Province to extend official condolences. He praised his compatriot sailors for helping contain the fires aboard the ship after the attack.

The Philippines supplies up to 550,000 active seafarers globally, making it the world's leading source of maritime labor. Filipino mariners make up roughly 30 per cent of the entire global seafaring workforce.

The country’s government, highly dependent on remittances by overseas Filipinos, keeps sending workers abroad to keep its economy afloat. Amid increasing attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, the country could only remind employers and employees about safety protocols, remotely hoping for compliance and positive results.