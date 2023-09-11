2 brothers killed, 3 injured as car catches fire in Mumbai

PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
Two brothers were killed and three other persons injured after a car they were travelling in caught fire in Mumbai early Monday morning, officials said.
The incident took place at around 4am local time on B A Road in Matunga area after the CNG car hit a road divider as the vehicle occupants were going on a joyride after having a party, they said.
The car suddenly burst into flames and its occupants did not get time to get out of the vehicle, a fire official said.
Some locals later alerted the fire and police personnel who rushed to the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Prem Vaghela (18) and Ajay Vaghela (20), the fire official said.
An official from Sion police station said all the car occupants were residents of suburban Mankhurd. They were on way to the Marine Drive in south Mumbai for a joyride after a party, he said.
During the incident, both the left side door locks of the car got jammed, due to which the occupants were unable to get out, he said.
Car occupant Harsh Kadam (20) suffered 60 to 70 per cent burn injuries, while another occupant Hitesh Bhoir (25) and driver Kunal Attar (25) also received major burn injuries, the fire official said.
The fire personnel later doused the flames and rushed the injured persons to the Sion Hospital, he said.
The police official said it was a CNG car and as it dashed against the road divider, it caught fire.
"On the basis of primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Further investigation is underway," the official added.
ALSO READ:
PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
The earthquake that hit late Friday killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 1,000 more
The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface
Ukraine's says the declaration is "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation
Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
The former soldier was on the run for four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London
Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda