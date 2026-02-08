2 arrested, special investigative team formed after ride collapses in India's Haryana

Two have been arrested after a joyride collapsed in India's Haryana, killing a police officer and injuring 13 others. The incident occured in Surajkund Mela, a fair taking place in Haryana's Faridabad.

The two have been identified as Mohammed Shakir and Nitesh, according to Faridabad Police. A special investigative team has been constituted to investigate the incident. It comprises of ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, office in charge of Crime branch, NIT SI Sheeshpal, and SI Sanjay has been constituted. The team will be supervised by DCP Crime Mukesh Malhotra.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The police officer, who was a Station House Officer, was killed while trying to save people after he noticed the ride was tilted. The ride reportedly hit him in the face and head, and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Others, also rushed to hospital in an ambulance, are currently undergoing treatment, Faridabad authorities said.

Following the incident, Haryana Chief Minister offered his condolences to the family of the deceased police officer, and said the authorities have been directed to ensure proper care of the injured.