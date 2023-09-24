16-year-old boy assaulted by 4 teachers at Delhi school for 'looking out of window'

Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping and murdering 21-year-old Juli Busken, who had just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma
A 16-year-old boy, studying in Class 10, sustained multiple injuries after being assaulted allegedly by four of his school teachers in the Yamuna Vihar area of Delhi, officials said.
According to the police, a FIR was registered against four teachers at North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura police station in connection with the alleged assault. The four were booked on a complaint filed by the mother of the 16-year-old.
Sharing details of the incident, an officer at the local police station said, "The boy's mother, Kavita, said that her son had been to Delhi Government school in Yamuna Vihar, like most days, on September 15, when he was brutally assaulted by a teacher for looking out of the window."
She claimed that despite her son apologising to the teacher, he was thrown out of the classroom, the officer added.
"The 16-year-old was then summoned by the same teacher and brutally beaten along with three other teachers of the school," the officer quoted the boy's mother as stating in the complaint.
Speaking to ANI about the incident, the 16-year-old said, "I was looking out of the window when sir came and slapped me. When I said it hurt, he slapped me thrice more. When he approached me again after 4-5 minutes, I apologised to him. But he beat me again and drove me out of the class."
"He then took me to the NCC room and called three of his friends (all fellow school teachers) over. Thereafter, all four of them punched, kicked and elbowed me. I sustained injuries on my waist and chest and my face swelled up from the assault. I have no clue why the teachers came at me in this way," he added.
He claimed that the four teachers also threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the assault to anyone.
The boy, however, narrated the incident to his mother and refused to go to school, police said.
His mother, in her complaint, stated that he sustained severe pain in his chest and waist and had to be admitted to a hospital.
Further investigation is underway, the police informed.
ALSO READ:
Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping and murdering 21-year-old Juli Busken, who had just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma
Multiple people had notified Google Maps about the collapse in the years leading up to his death and had urged the company to update its route information
As all challenges cannot be addressed at the same time and during just one summit meeting, a build-up with many events are needed to iron out the differences
The news of the transfer to HMP Thameside comes days after a major manhunt was launched after a terrorist suspect escaped Wandsworth prison
The Ukrainian president will also meet with Joe Biden at the White House and will speak with US military leaders at the Pentagon
Police and paramedics arrived but were unable to stop rottweilers attacking their owner
He is set to attend Asian Games opening ceremony with more than a dozen other foreign dignitaries
The move will be official in November, and son Lachlan Murdoch to head both companies