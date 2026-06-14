14 Indian sailors rescued after vessel engine failure off Oman coast

All 14 crew members aboard the MSC Virat 1 have been rescued and safely taken on board the MV Jabal Ali 9, according to the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman.

The rescue took place during a coordinated search and rescue operation at sea. Earlier, the embassy confirmed that it had received information about an incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel Virat 1 off the coast of Oman, carrying 14 Indian crew members.

Preliminary reports indicated that the vessel suffered an engine failure, after which the crew safely transferred to a liferaft before rescue teams reached the site.

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Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched in coordination with the Omani authorities and nearby vessels in the vicinity of the incident.