13 Indian crew members rescued; 1 missing after attack on vessel off Oman coast

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After a commercial vessel, 'MT El Gaia', was attacked off the coast of Oman, 13 out of 14 Indian crew members have been rescued, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the missing Indian national, the ministry added.

The Indian ministry condemned the attack which took place on September 13. The Indian embassy in Oman is "closely monitoring" the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the rescue operation. The ministry also thanked Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian nationals. India reiterated its call for "immediate de-escalation" of tensions.

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Dialogue and diplomacy must be pursued to bring about regional peace, the statement read. "The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable." The Indian ministry urged that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region "be restored at the earliest."