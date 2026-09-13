13 Indian crew members rescued; 1 missing after attack on vessel off Oman coast

The Indian embassy in Oman is 'closely monitoring' the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the rescue operation

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 13 Sept 2026, 7:16 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

After a commercial vessel, 'MT El Gaia', was attacked off the coast of Oman, 13 out of 14 Indian crew members have been rescued, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the missing Indian national, the ministry added.

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The Indian ministry condemned the attack which took place on September 13. The Indian embassy in Oman is "closely monitoring" the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the rescue operation. The ministry also thanked Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian nationals. India reiterated its call for "immediate de-escalation" of tensions.

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Dialogue and diplomacy must be pursued to bring about regional peace, the statement read. "The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable." The Indian ministry urged that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region "be restored at the earliest."

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