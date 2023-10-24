12 Indian pilgrims injured in road accident near Kathmandu

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
Twelve Indian pilgrims and a Nepali driver were injured when the SUV they were travelling overturned some 25 km west of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning, police said.
The vehicle carrying the 12 pilgrims, including three children, overturned after the driver lost control at Indrsarowar Rural Municipality, near Matatirtha area in Makawanpur district. The vehicle was heading towards Kathmandu from Birgunj, a southern Nepal town.
The injured passengers were taken to Kathmandu for treatment, the police said.
The 25-year-old driver, identified as Anil Kumar Sah, has been detained for the purpose of investigation.
The Indian nationals were on a pilgrimage tour of the Kathmandu Valley on the occasion of the Hindu festival Vijaya Dashami.
ALSO READ:
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq
Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died