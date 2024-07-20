12 dead, more than 30 missing in China flash floods

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 4:21 PM

A bridge collapse caused by torrential rains in northern China killed 12 people and left more than 30 missing, state media said Saturday.

Large parts of northern and central China have been battered in recent days by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.

The bridge in the northwestern Shaanxi province buckled "due to a sudden downpour and flash floods" Friday night, according to state news agency Xinhua.

All 12 victims in the city of Shangluo were found inside five vehicles that were recovered from the river below the bridge, Xinhua said.

At least 31 people remained missing and initial investigations indicated that 17 cars and eight trucks had fallen into the river, it added.

Images on state television showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.

One witness told local media that he had approached the bridge but that other drivers started "yelling at me to brake and stop the car".

"A truck in front of me didn't stop" and fell into the water, the witness, surnamed Meng, said.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the floods triggered by torrential rains also damaged over 40 houses in the village in Hanyuan County, Ya'an City, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged "all-out rescue and relief efforts" to find those still missing, Xinhua said.

In the southwestern province of Sichuan, more than 30 people were reported missing on Saturday after a violent thunderstorm caused flash flooding in the town of Ya'an, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi's Baoji city.

State television broadcast images of neighbourhoods completely flooded by muddy water, with excavators and residents attempting to clear the damage.

The semi-desert province of Gansu, which neighbours Shaanxi, and Henan in central China were also hit by heavy rains this week.

In Henan's Nanyang city, the equivalent of a year's worth of rain fell at the start of the week, CCTV said.