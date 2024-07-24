12 dead in floods, landslides in Philippines

Built in 2008 on the campus of Mesalands Community College, the structure is one of the few working turbines in the US where new technicians can train to join the booming wind industry
Twelve people have died from floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains intensified by a typhoon in the Philippines, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.
The German Press Agency (dpa) quoted the weather bureau as saying that Typhoon Gaemi (local name: Carina) is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kmph and gusts of up to 190kmph.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The weather bureau said the typhoon was enhancing the south-west monsoon, dumping more rain into the Philippines, which has been experiencing heavy rains since July 11.
Amid the floods, classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices in the Philippines halted, while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.
According to Manila's airport authority, 13 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. The Philippine coastguard said 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports.
However, flights between UAE and Manila “are still operating as normal” and no suspension has yet been announced.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
Built in 2008 on the campus of Mesalands Community College, the structure is one of the few working turbines in the US where new technicians can train to join the booming wind industry
KidZania offers young children the chance to play at dozens of different jobs, from firefighter to dentist, in giant indoor centres that receives hundreds of thousands of visitors a year
The protests abated after the Supreme Court ruled on Sunday in favour of an appeal from the government and directed that 93 per cent of jobs should be open to candidates on merit
Some scientists have suggested 2024 could outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began
One in 20 adults in England and Wales, or 2.3 million people, will be perpetrators of crimes against women and girls annually: Study
An unofficial survey of delegates shows Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks
The Palestinian Olympic Committee on Monday joined calls for Israel to be excluded from the Games
Potential challengers instead line up behind the vice-president; Republicans hint at legal challenge to Democrats' switch