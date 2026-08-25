12 alleged fake doctors arrested in Hyderabad raids in Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad

Twelve people allegedly practising medicine with fake degrees have been arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force Police during special search operations in the Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad areas, the Telugu language daily newspaper Eenadu reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 12 accused had no proper medical qualifications or experience but had established clinics and were treating patients. They were allegedly administering saline and injections and prescribing medicines without the required approvals or licences.

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Among those arrested was a woman with paramedical training who had allegedly been running a clinic without the necessary permissions for nearly four years.

During the operation, police seized saline bottles, BP monitors, medicines, surgical scissors and other medical equipment from the clinics.

The accused were reportedly treating between 50 and 100 patients a day and charging each patient between ₹50 (Dh2) and ₹200 (Dh7.60)

Cases have been registered against the accused at various police stations, and further investigation is underway.