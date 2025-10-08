Eleven Pakistan soldiers killed in ambush by militants, sources say

Nine Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and two officers have been killed in an ambush by Islamist militants near the Afghan border, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

More than 900 people were killed in Pakistan in the past three months as terrorist attacks and military operations increased sharply, according to a new report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in Islamabad on Monday.

The report said at least 901 people were killed and 599 injured in 329 incidents of violence, including militant attacks and Pakistan's army operations. This shows a big rise of over 46 per cent compared to the previous three months.

So far this year, Pakistan has recorded 2,414 deaths, almost as many as in the whole of last year, which had 2,546 deaths. With three months still remaining in 2025, experts predict that the country could experience one of its deadliest years in a decade