Armenia, Azerbaijan preparing for peace talks

Armenia prime minister and Azerbaijani president 'ordered foreign ministers to begin preparatory work for talks'

Reuters file

By AFP Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 10:19 AM

Armenia and Azerbaijan are preparing for peace talks, Armenia’s foreign ministry said Thursday, after a flare-up last month in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region over which they fought a 2020 war.

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “ordered foreign ministers to begin preparatory work for peace talks between the two countries,” during an EU-mediated meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, foreign ministry in Yerevan said in a statement.