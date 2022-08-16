Armenia: 11 dead, 62 injured in warehouse blast, report says

New Delhi is keeping its distance from the principles of Cold War 2.0 and seeking advantage from diverse relationships
On Tuesday, rescuers recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, bringing the death toll from Sunday's accident to 11, the RIA news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying.
Blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 62 people.
