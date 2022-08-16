Armenia: 11 dead, 62 injured in warehouse blast, report says

It was located inside a shopping mall

Tue 16 Aug 2022

On Tuesday, rescuers recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, bringing the death toll from Sunday's accident to 11, the RIA news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying.

Blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 62 people.

