Arab League condemns Gaza school massacre

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:17 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:42 PM

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, strongly condemned the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces at dawn today at the Al-Tabin school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City. The school, which housed displaced people, was attacked, resulting in the death of over 100 Palestinians and injuries to hundreds more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement today, Aboul Gheit described the massacre as "a cowardly act that stains the reputation of the Israeli occupation army." He emphasised that killing displaced civilians during dawn prayers is a crime that surpasses even the usual brutality of the Israeli army, showcasing a profound lack of conscience. He further condemned the ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.

Aboul Gheit warned that the continuation of this war of extermination against Palestinians in Gaza essentially grants Israel a license to kill with impunity. He called on the international community to apply real pressure on Israel to engage in serious negotiations, mediated for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in exchange for a prisoner swap deal.