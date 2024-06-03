Arab foreign ministers say it's important to 'deal positively' with US Gaza proposal

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:14 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:16 PM

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt said on Monday it was important to "deal seriously and positively" with a proposal presented by U.S President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The foreign ministers met virtually to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts for an Israeli hostages-Palestinian prisoners swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire and sufficient aid entry into Gaza, SPA said.

ALSO READ: