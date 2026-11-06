Anti-AI protesters breach Microsoft data centre construction site in Amsterdam

More than 100 protesters gathered at a Microsoft data centre construction site in Amsterdam on Friday, with some entering the premises and climbing a crane as opposition to the rapid expansion of AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure grows across Europe.

The demonstration was part of a wider campaign against large-scale data centres, with activists planning protests in several European countries on November 6 and 7.

The protesters entered the construction site in Amsterdam's Sloterdijk district, where a facility is being developed for Microsoft. Some climbed a crane and displayed banners, while police intervened to remove demonstrators.

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The protest was organised by Dutch activist group Geef Tegengas, alongside a wider international campaign known as Stop Dirty Data Centres.

Campaigners argue that the rapid construction of data centres is placing growing pressure on electricity supplies, water resources and local communities.

Why are people protesting against data centres?

Data centres are large facilities filled with servers that store and process information. They support services such as cloud computing, websites and artificial intelligence applications.

As demand for AI increases, technology companies are investing heavily in new facilities to provide the computing power needed to run increasingly complex systems.

However, these centres can require substantial amounts of electricity to operate their equipment and keep servers cool.

Protesters say the expansion could increase pressure on energy networks, compete with other local needs and create environmental challenges.

Some campaigners are also concerned about the amount of land required for new developments and whether communities have enough influence over decisions affecting their neighbourhoods.

The Stop Dirty Data Centres coalition is calling for a pause in major new projects until governments introduce clearer rules governing their environmental and social impact.

The group says it is not demanding the closure of existing facilities or opposing technological progress altogether.

What has Microsoft said?

Microsoft said it recognised that people had strong feelings about the project and respected their right to protest peacefully. The company said it did not support unlawful actions or activities that could put people's safety at risk.

Pure Data Centres, the company developing the Amsterdam site, also called on protesters to leave safely and engage in discussions about their concerns. The company said it remained committed to working with local stakeholders.

According to Reuters, Pure Data Centres plans to invest more than $1 billion in the development.

Are similar protests happening elsewhere?

The Amsterdam demonstration was part of a broader wave of opposition to data centre construction. Campaigners announced actions across several European countries, including Ireland, Poland and Denmark.

In Poland, protesters gathered outside parliament in Warsaw, while activists in Germany demonstrated near a data centre outside Berlin.

Opposition has also been growing in Italy, where campaigners have called for stronger oversight of new developments.

The protests reflect a wider debate over whether the economic benefits of expanding AI infrastructure outweigh the pressure these projects may place on local resources.

Why does Europe still want more data centres?

Despite the opposition, European officials say the region needs to develop its own computing infrastructure to remain competitive in artificial intelligence.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen told Reuters that Europe needed more data centres to support the development of AI. She also stressed the importance of ensuring that new facilities do not lead to sharply higher electricity bills, power shortages or environmental damage.

Technology companies argue that data centres are essential for businesses, governments and consumers who increasingly depend on digital services.

The challenge for European governments is to support technological development while addressing public concerns about the cost and environmental impact of new infrastructure.

For now, the demonstrations show that the expansion of artificial intelligence is no longer only a debate about technology companies and investors. It is also becoming a local issue for communities concerned about how the facilities could affect their daily lives.