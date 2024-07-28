E-Paper

Anthem blunder dismays South Sudan Olympic basketball players, fans

Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea

By AFP

Photo: Reuters File
Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 2:33 PM

South Sudan's opening Olympic basketball match was overshadowed by an embarrassing anthem blunder by organisers on Sunday.

The African nation's basketball team looked distraught after the wrong anthem was played as they lined up before their clash with Puerto Rico.


South Sudan fans at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq jeered from the stands after the blunder.


The mistake was swiftly rectified and the correct anthem was played, with Puerto Rico's players and supporters applauding in unison.

South Sudan is competing in the Olympic basketball tournament for the first time.

Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea.

