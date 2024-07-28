Anthem blunder dismays South Sudan Olympic basketball players, fans

Soaring temperatures affected much of the North African country from Monday to Wednesday, reaching 48°C in some areas, according to the meteorology department
South Sudan's opening Olympic basketball match was overshadowed by an embarrassing anthem blunder by organisers on Sunday.
The African nation's basketball team looked distraught after the wrong anthem was played as they lined up before their clash with Puerto Rico.
South Sudan fans at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq jeered from the stands after the blunder.
The mistake was swiftly rectified and the correct anthem was played, with Puerto Rico's players and supporters applauding in unison.
South Sudan is competing in the Olympic basketball tournament for the first time.
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea.
Levels of nitrogen oxides from cars were 13 per cent lower than they would have been had the widened pollution charging scheme not been introduced, according to a City Hall report
The South China Sea and the conflict in Myanmar are high on the agenda of the 10-member bloc
Volker Turk calls for an impartial, independent and transparent investigation
Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species, says FAO official
Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a
Von der Leyen gives EU capitals until August 30 to put forward 'a man and a woman as candidate' so she could interview them mid-August and make her pick
Fighting has rocked the town of Lashio, home to the military's northeastern command, since July 3 when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against junta troops