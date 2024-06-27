Amputations soar but prostheses and painkillers lacking in besieged Gaza

Palestinian patients accompanied by women, sit inside a vehicle before being transferred for treatment abroad through Karam Shalom crossing in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on June 27. — Reuters

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:53 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:54 PM

There is little Gaza's doctors can do to alleviate the pain that three-year-old Suhaib Khuzaiq still feels from a shrapnel injury that caused his leg to be amputated above the knee in December.

"He is in pain and in need of painkillers and a prosthetic limb that is only available outside Gaza", his father Ali Khuzaiq, 31, told AFP from Gaza City's Al-Ahli hospital where Suhaib receives treatment.

On December 6, an Israeli air strike on their neighbourhood of Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, injured Suhaib and destroyed their home, displacing the family who are now staying with relatives, Khuzaiq said.

The war and Israel's blockade have caused a shortage of medicines and destroyed much of Gaza's medical capacity.

As a result, amputations have become a key way of handling injuries that in other circumstances might have been treated differently, causing their number to soar further.

Citing data from UNICEF, the chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday that in Gaza "every day 10 children... are losing one leg or two legs on average," adding that it meant "around 2,000 children" had lost legs since the start of the war.

UNICEF's spokesman Jonathan Crickx later told AFP that difficulties in gathering data in a war zone meant the figures were only "estimates" that would take time to verify, but that the agency "has met many children who have lost limbs".

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for Gaza's Civil Defence agency, told AFP that the estimate seemed realistic, because "as the civil defence crews work in the field, with every strike they recover children, many of whom lose either legs or arms, sometimes requiring amputations reaching high points on the limb".

Medical sources said that amputations are often the only available option, but they have to be performed in inadequate conditions.

"There are moments when anaesthesia is not available, but in order to save the lives of citizens, we resort to amputation, and this causes severe pain for the wounded", doctor Maher, a surgeon at Al-Ahli hospital, told AFP.

"Every day, there are attacks that result in amputations of legs or arms for children, adults, and women."

In May, nonprofit Save The Children said that "thousands of child amputees and injured children are struggling to recover without adequate pain relief and devices like wheelchairs".

Proper prostheses are in short supply in the Gaza Strip, which is subject to a tight blockade that does not automatically allow medical equipment and medicines to enter the territory.

"God willing, the crossings will open and Suhaib will receive treatment outside Gaza. Hospitals here have neither treatment nor medicines", Khuzaiq said.

The situation at his hospital is particularly dire because northern Gaza is harder to access, making shortages there graver while most hospitals are "going out of service due to direct targeting by the Israeli army", he said.

Marwa Abu Zaida, 40, and her eight-year-old son Nasser Abu Drabi also hope to travel abroad to get access to treatment and prostheses.

Her leg and his arm were amputated after they were injured when an Israeli strike hit their home in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.