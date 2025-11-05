Zohran Mamdani's victory speech hits Bollywood frenzy in New York with 'Dhoom Machale'

Cinema runs in his blood, and Bollywood is his bedrock. So when Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York City, stepped off the stage after his victory speech and 'Dhoom Machale' blared, it came as no surprise.

The celebration had its unmistakable soundtrack: the electrifying beat of 'Dhoom Dhoom' reverberated through the crowd as the victor acknowledged the supporters. The 2004 Bollywood hit enjoyed a renewed wave of attention following this historic election moment.

Mamdani, 34, made history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City and the youngest person to win the mayoral election in a century. The Democratic socialist defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on the strength of his progressive agenda, signalling both a generational and symbolic shift in New York politics.

Addressing supporters at his victory party, Mamdani said, "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answers only to the few."

The moment was amplified as the Bollywood song 'Dhoom Machale' from the Hindi movie 'Dhoom' played in the background, sending Bollywood fans into a frenzy. Mamdani waving from stage was joined on the stage by his wife, Rama Duwaji, father, Mahmood Mamdani, and his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair.

The iconic track, 'Dhoom Machale! Dhoom', loosely translates to 'make a storm! boom!' The lyrics radiate motion, rebellion, and high energy. For Mamdani, the moment was historic: he toppled political heavyweights, including Andrew Cuomo, to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

bro played dhoom machale at the end of the speech pic.twitter.com/02HrGTpbOQ — Aman Mathur (@amanmathur_) November 5, 2025

Mamdani ran on a platform aimed at confronting economic inequality and rising living costs. His promises included rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units, construction of affordable housing, faster and free bus services, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food prices, and tax hikes on the wealthy, according to CBS News.

Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn cheered as results came in, celebrating the historic outcome.

The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, hailed the results as a broader repudiation of the Trump agenda. He said, "Tonight's results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people. If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward."

Mamdani's historic victory, combining his policy-driven progressive agenda with symbolic milestones as the youngest, first Muslim, and South-Asian immigrant mayor, is being celebrated as a defining moment for the city's future.