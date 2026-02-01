X back up after brief outage affects over 19,000 US users, Downdetector data finds

There were more than 19,281 reports of issues with the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as of 11.19 am ET, according to Downdetector

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 9:38 PM UPDATED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 9:43 PM
  • Share:

Elon Musk's social media platform X was back up after a brief outage affected more than 19,000 US users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage lasted about 45 minutes and was largely resolved by 12.04 pm ET, the website said. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Recommended For You

How financial centres can reimagine the global dynamics of finance?

How financial centres can reimagine the global dynamics of finance?

Connection by the sea: A Valentine’s escape at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Connection by the sea: A Valentine’s escape at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Alcaraz storms past Djokovic in 4 sets to win maiden Australian Open title

Alcaraz storms past Djokovic in 4 sets to win maiden Australian Open title

Grammys 2026: Bruno Mars to perform at event, joins star-studded lineup

Grammys 2026: Bruno Mars to perform at event, joins star-studded lineup

UAE-based founder launches tech platform focused on access over ownership

UAE-based founder launches tech platform focused on access over ownership

 

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

ALSO READ