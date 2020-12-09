World coronavirus caseload breaches 68 million mark
The US continues to be the worst-affected country with more than 15 million cases.
The world coronavirus caseload has breached the 68 million cases mark and fatalities from the pathogen surge beyond 1.55 million deaths worldwide, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
By Wednesday at 6.26am (UAE time), the global caseload stands at 68,161,156 while the number of fatalities stands at 1,555,138, as reported by the Covid-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at JHU.
The live dashboard reported that as many as 43,899,717 patients have recovered from the disease worldwide with India maintaining its top spot of recording the highest Covid-19 recoveries in the world with over 9,178,946 patients recovering from the virus across the country.
The US continues to be the worst-affected country with more than 15 million cases. The US also has the highest death toll from the virus with 286,189 succumbing to the virus across the country. As many as 5,786,915 patients have recovered from the disease.
India and Brazil continue to be the second and third most-affected countries from the pandemic respectively reporting 9,703,770 cases and 6,674,999 cases respectively. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the US with 178,159 fatalities, according to the dashboard.
Russia has reported close to 2.5 million cases and 43,674 deaths and on the other hand, France has a total of 2.36 million cases and 56,453 succumbing to the coronavirus.
Italy and the UK both have reported 1.75 million cases each and 61,240 and 62,130 fatalities respectively, the dashboard reported further.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that the first vaccinations against the coronavirus have begun in the country. On December 2, the UK became the first country in the world to authorise the use of Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency purposes, thus, paving way for the delivery of the vaccines.
Americas
Rest of Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rest of Asia
Economy
Transport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Transport
