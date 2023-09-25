Woman's body parts found in 13-foot alligator's mouth

Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
The remains of a woman were found inside an alligator's jaws in Florida last week. The victim was dragged into a canal by the reptile, which was later caught and killed by police, according to media reports.
The body of the woman, identified as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham, was discovered on September 22 in a waterway in Largo, Florida. Residents saw a 13-foot alligator making its way into the canal while clutching the remains of Peckham in its mouth. The matter was reported to the police, after which emergency responders and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission managed to pull the reptile out of the canal, reported the Daily Mail.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the 13-foot (8.5-inch) alligator was "humanely killed and removed from the waterway". Police said, "Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Dive Team also recovered the remains of a deceased adult from the waterway".
The body was later identified and sent for autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
"A lot of my neighbours were out here, and they're the ones that told me about the gator. While we were standing here, we heard a shot; I assume they killed the gator," Jennifer Dean, a local resident, told Bay News 9. Dean added that she had never seen an alligator that big in the area before.
Another person, JaMarcus Bullard, who saw the alligator, said, "I could tell there was a body in his mouth, so I started recording. I came down to the fire department and reported it to them".
According to him, the alligator was shot 'a few times'. "[The alligator] lifted out of the water with the body, and it was just clamped onto it. And then it just swam backwards under to like the bottom canal under me, and it went on the other side. I just couldn't believe it was real," a neighbour who alerted authorities told 10 Tampa Bay.
According to the New York Post, Sabrina Peckham was arrested on July 14 for trespassing onto a county wetland just around 800 metres from where she got killed. Peckham had ignored the signage warning against trespassing and was arrested. She was later released and ordered to pay $500 (Dh1,836).
ALSO READ:
Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
The mission even asked Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities
Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping and murdering 21-year-old Juli Busken, who had just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma
Multiple people had notified Google Maps about the collapse in the years leading up to his death and had urged the company to update its route information
As all challenges cannot be addressed at the same time and during just one summit meeting, a build-up with many events are needed to iron out the differences
The news of the transfer to HMP Thameside comes days after a major manhunt was launched after a terrorist suspect escaped Wandsworth prison
The Ukrainian president will also meet with Joe Biden at the White House and will speak with US military leaders at the Pentagon
Police and paramedics arrived but were unable to stop rottweilers attacking their owner