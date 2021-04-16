- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Woman refuses to return Dh4.4m accidentally put into her bank account
The 33-year-old woman had used the money to buy a new house and a car.
A US woman was arrested after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million (Dh 4.4 million) that was accidentally put into her bank account.
According to Fox 8, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana arrested Kelyn Spadoni, 33, and fired her from her position as a dispatcher at the office.
The money was mistakenly sent to Spadoni’s account due to a clerical error that showed up after she tried to close her account, which had less than $100 in it.
The bank quickly attempted to reclaim the money, which belonged to Charles Schwab, but found that money was unavailable. It was later found that this was because Spadoni had moved the money to another account and used some of it to buy a new house and a car.
According to a lawsuit, Charles Schwab & Co. attempted to contact Spadoni several times but were unsuccessful. So far, 75 per cent of the money has been recovered.
Spadoni was arrested and booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli