Woman refuses to return Dh4.4m accidentally put into her bank account

Filed on April 16, 2021 | Last updated on April 16, 2021 at 10.59 am

The 33-year-old woman had used the money to buy a new house and a car.

A US woman was arrested after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million (Dh 4.4 million) that was accidentally put into her bank account.

According to Fox 8, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana arrested Kelyn Spadoni, 33, and fired her from her position as a dispatcher at the office.

The money was mistakenly sent to Spadoni’s account due to a clerical error that showed up after she tried to close her account, which had less than $100 in it.

The bank quickly attempted to reclaim the money, which belonged to Charles Schwab, but found that money was unavailable. It was later found that this was because Spadoni had moved the money to another account and used some of it to buy a new house and a car.

According to a lawsuit, Charles Schwab & Co. attempted to contact Spadoni several times but were unsuccessful. So far, 75 per cent of the money has been recovered.

Spadoni was arrested and booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.