Woman harasses Asian family on New York subway train, police initiate action

Police said that a young woman made “anti-ethnic” remarks against a 51-year-old Asian woman and pulled her by her hair and punched her

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 1:40 PM

The New York City Police Department is looking for a young woman who was seen harassing an Asian family on a subway train in a video that has gone viral. The person filming the altercation, too, was allegedly assaulted.

The incident took place on the evening of August 3 on the southbound F train in New York City, NYPD, said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of the suspect, the police said that she made “anti-ethnic” remarks against a 51-year-old woman and pulled her by her hair and punched her.

The victim was identified as Sue Young, who was travelling with her family from Nevada to Big Apple. The argument began when three young women on the same train started laughing and pointing at the Asian family, according to CBS News.

Young said she initially thought they were not making fun of her family and smiled back. But, following this, the three began to harass and insult the Asian woman and her family. “It was just insult, after insult, after insult. And, finally, my husband felt like he needed to step in and so he was like, 'Can you use some better words…?’” Young told the outlet.

In the viral video, the three young women can be seen sitting together facing the Asian family and yelling at them even as a passenger tries to intervene. They later get up from their seats and aggressively shout at the family. At one point, one of the women walks towards the person, Joanna Lin, who was recording the video, and confronts her.

Lin told CBS News that one of the girls spotted her recording a video and assaulted her. At the time of uploading the video on Instagram, Lin wrote that she was “in shock and still at a loss for words”. Lin added that she was “a bit sore on the head and tailbone” after the attack.

“Sue Young had no reason to be attacked, whatsoever,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, adding that “there is no tolerance for this in the state of New York.”

