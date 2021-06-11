Woman gets lost ring back after 46 years, thanks to Facebook strangers
The woman had lost the ring the summer after she graduated high school in 1975.
A woman has been reunited with a class ring she lost 46 years ago, thanks to the kindness of a stranger on social media.
According to UPI, Mary Gazall-Beardslee from Michigan, USA had lost the ring in 1975 the summer after she graduated high school and never expected to see the keepsake again until she got a message on Facebook from Chris Nord.
“I received a message in my messenger that said, 'I have something that may belong to you.' So, I was very cautious about opening it up. I thought, 'oh no, it's going to be spam or something',” Gazall-Beardslee said.
Nord had posted a picture of the ring on Facebook, encouraging readers to share his post so he could identify its rightful owner, whom he had been looking for 20 years.
Nord said that his brother had found the ring in a box in the trash 20 years ago. He had kept it ever since and was determined to return it to its owner.
Nord’s post was shared by Powers Catholic High School, where Gazall-Beardslee has studied.
After she was given her ring back, Gazall-Beardslee replied to the post, thanking everyone who shared it.
“That is my ring, I lost it the summer after graduation. Forty-six years ago,” she wrote. “I’ve been contacted by the person who found it...It's a nice long story.”
