White House sides with union as US dockworker strike enters second day

Dockworkers gather at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas, on Tuesday. AFP

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 3:56 PM

President Joe Biden’s administration heaped pressure on US port employers to raise their offer to secure a labour deal with dockworkers on strike for a second day on Wednesday, choking half the country’s ocean shipping.

The strike by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) union has blocked goods from food to automobile shipments across dozens of ports from Maine to Texas, a disruption that analysts warn will cost the economy billions of dollars a day.

More than 38 container vessels were already backed up at US ports by Tuesday, compared with just three on Sunday before the strike, according to Everstream Analytics.

"Foreign ocean carriers have made record profits since the pandemic, when longshoremen put themselves at risk to keep ports open. It’s time those ocean carriers offered a strong and fair contract that reflects ILA workers’ contribution to our economy and to their record profits," Biden said in a post on X late on Tuesday.

He directed his team to monitor for potential price gouging activity that benefits foreign ocean carriers, the White House said.

The ILA, which represents 45,000 port workers, launched its strike just after midnight on Tuesday after negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) for a new six-year contract collapsed.

USMX had offered the union a 50% wage hike, but the ILA's fiery leader, Harold Daggett, said the union is pushing for more, including a $5 per hour raise for each year of the new six-year contract and an end to port automation projects that threaten union jobs.

"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," Daggett said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of dockworkers demonstrated at a New York City area shipping terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Tuesday, carrying signs and shouting slogans like "ILA all the way!" as music blared and vendors hawked food.

Morgan Stanley economists said in a late Tuesday note that the strike could hit growth and raise inflation "but only if it is long-lasting," noting that the implication for transport should be limited unless the strike lingers.

Retailers accounting for about half of all container shipping volume said they have been busily implementing backup plans to minimize the impact of the strike as they head into the winter holiday sales season.