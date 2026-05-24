Who was the 21-year-old White House shooter shot dead by US Secret Service?

The deceased suspect involved in the shooting outside the White House has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, CBS reported Sunday, citing a person familiar with the investigation.

A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck, authorities said.

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time — on a day when he was working to negotiate a deal with Iran — but was not impacted by the incident, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

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Multiple US media said the suspect who was originally from Maryland, had a history of mental health concerns and had multiple prior interactions with Secret Service members.

Best had been living in Washington DC, for approximately 18 months before the incident.

The shooter had a previous encounter with the United States Secret Service in July 2025, when he allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House. He was arrested near the complex by Secret Service personnel.

Following that incident, Best was reportedly sent to a psychiatric ward for mental health-related issues.

How did the shooting play out?

The confrontation took place just after 6pm (2200 GMT) when a man near the White House security perimeter "pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing."

Police and security forces swarmed the scene, cordoning off access as National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area in downtown Washington.

"We heard probably 20 to 25 what sounded like fireworks, but they're gunshots, and then everyone started running," Canadian tourist Reid Adrian told AFP.

Journalists who were on the White House North Lawn at the time said they were ordered to run and shelter in the press briefing room.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang had been recording a video for social media when the gunfire broke out, capturing the sounds of the shots as she dove to the ground.

"It sounded like dozens of gunshots," she said on X.