White House removes racist Trump post, says was staff error
Trump's spokeswoman had dismissed 'fake outrage' over the post
- PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Feb 2026, 9:33 PM
- By:
- AFP
The White House said Friday that a post on President Donald Trump's social media account sharing a racist video depicting Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as monkeys was made in error by a staff member, and has been removed.
"A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down," a White House official told AFP. Trump's spokeswoman had dismissed "fake outrage" over the post.