Tetris clarifies not part of 'Build the Wall' as White House launches 'arcade' games

The White House has released a new "arcade" website where users play 1980s-style video games that block "the coming horde" at the US-Mexico border, fill Trump Accounts for children and pursue other priorities of US President Donald Trump.

"Can't stop winning. ..Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account," the White House posted on X, announcing the gaming site's debut on Thursday. The site features five retro-style games with one more "coming soon."

In the "Build the Wall" game, players facing a "zombie border siege" stack Tetris-style bricks to "protect the border from the coming horde." When the bricks pile up, the screen flashes the message "border breached".

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In a separate game called "Rio Run," players manoeuvre a white figure to "patrol the line along the river," moving to block and deport figures appearing to depict immigrants.

In other games, players can catch money to fill Trump Accounts, the investment plan for children, sort school lunches "to Make America Healthy Again" and fly a bald eagle through obstacles along the National Mall.

Tetris denies link

Tetris clarified that the company was not involved in the creation of ‘Build the Wall’, adding that the firm "takes copyright infringement very seriously".

The firm issued a short statement on Instagram:

"At Tetris we believe in the power of connection and bringing people together, not dividing them. To our fans everywhere: we love you, we see you, and we're grateful to have you in our community."