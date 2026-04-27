White House says press dinner shooting was third assassination attempt on Trump

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday described the foiled attack at the White House Correspondents Association dinner as the third major assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

Leavitt, in her first briefing for reporters since the Saturday night incident, confirmed that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will convene a meeting with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the US Secret Service and the White House operations team to "ensure the safety and the security of the president."

A gun-wielding suspect was stopped by Secret Service guards before he could enter the crowded hotel ballroom where Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and many other top US officials were gathered for the annual dinner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Leavitt blamed harsh political rhetoric for fostering an environment where someone might want to attack the president.

"We should not live in a country where such constant fear of political violence permeates," she said.