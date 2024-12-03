White House defends Biden's Hunter pardon as criticism mounts

Photo: Reuters

The White House said on Monday that President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter in part to protect him from future persecution from political opponents, but his move drew fierce criticism, with some Democrats saying it undermined public trust in the rule of law.

Biden, a Democrat whose term ends on January 20 when Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office, signed an unconditional pardon for Hunter Biden on Sunday and said he believed his son had been selectively prosecuted and targeted unfairly by the president's political opponents.

Biden said in the past that he would not pardon his son, including to ABC News in June when he was asked if he would rule it out and replied "yes."

His surprise move was panned by his Republican political opposition, but also by Democrats who said it eroded trust in the judicial system, a concept Biden and his party had used to criticise Trump.

Hunter was prosecuted for tax offences and charges related to possession of a firearm after being targeted for years by Republicans in Congress who accused him of making business deals using his father's name but failed to establish any clear connections.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday defended the president's action and said Biden believed Hunter faced further grief from his adversaries, who she did not name. Jean-Pierre was among the White House officials who had repeatedly said in the past Biden would not pardon his son.

"One of the reasons the president did the pardon is because they didn't seem like - his political ... opponents - would let go of it. It didn't seem like they would move on," she told reporters on Air Force One during a trip to Angola. "They would continue to go after his son. That's what he believed."

Jean-Pierre stressed this was not the first time a president had pardoned a family member. Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother Roger before he left office, and Trump his daughter's father-in-law, Charles Kushner.

Jean-Pierre said Biden believed in the Department of Justice despite his statement that his son's process in the judicial system was "infected" with politics.

"Two things could be true: the president does believe in the justice ... system and ... Department of Justice, and he also believes that his son was singled out politically," she said.

She declined to give further details on why or how Biden had changed his mind, or whether the recent election that put Republicans in charge of the White House and both branches of Congress played a role.