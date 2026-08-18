White House attacks CNN reporter after Trump clash; network calls it ‘beneath office’

US President Donald Trump and his team have criticised CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes following a heated exchange during a White House news conference on Monday, August 17.

During the press event, Holmes asked Trump whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had asked him to “scale back” US military exercises with South Korea. Her question came a day after Trump said on Truth Social that he had a “very good relationship” with Kim.

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“Quiet, you’re very disrespectful,” Trump told Holmes before identifying the network she worked for. He then called her a “loud, boisterous person” and accused CNN of being “fake news”.

When Holmes attempted to follow up, Trump repeatedly interrupted her, saying, "Be quiet! Be quiet! Be quiet! You’re a fake reporter and you report fake news.”

The event was held to honour teenage lifeguard Ryder Williams, who rescued a 10-year-old boy from a California beach in July. Trump later told Holmes to be quiet, saying she was being “very disrespectful” in front of the young boy. At one point, Trump said, “Quiet — you’re very disrespectful in front of this young man, okay?”

.@POTUS: "You're very disrespectful in front of this young man... You're a loud, boisterous person. You're Fake News. Be quiet. Be quiet. Be quiet. You're a fake reporter and you report FAKE NEWS." https://t.co/ag30QbC3Iu pic.twitter.com/BciRrLrCKD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026

The White House’s “rapid response” account on X later weighed in on the confrontation, sharing a video of the exchange and describing Holmes as a “disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession”.

In the clip, Holmes asks Trump to respond to a comment made earlier that day by Democratic Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, who said Trump would rather travel with aide Natalie Harp and build a ballroom than do his job as president.

Trump called Ossoff a “Pee-wee Herman” lookalike before explaining his decision to build the ballroom, saying the project was necessary.

.@KristenhCNN: Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. Itâs quite troubling. https://t.co/EWgPy7mXQP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026

CNN defended Holmes in a statement on X, standing by its correspondent and rejecting the personal attacks against her.

"Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House," CNN wrote. "This afternoon, she did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people."

We stand firmly behind @KristenhCNN and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms. https://t.co/qxDJW7XAmW pic.twitter.com/ui86bU6iGT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 17, 2026

Trump calls CNN 'fake news'

This is not the first time Trump has clashed with journalists, particularly those from CNN, which he has frequently dismissed as “fake news". Personal attacks on reporters have long been a feature of Trump’s combative approach to the media.

At the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in July 2026, he again singled out CNN anchor and chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

While congratulating Collins on receiving the award, Trump questioned the recognition before turning his attention to her appearance and demeanour.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” he said. “It was all about me. It’s a fake — she shouldn’t get the award; it was a fake. But I didn’t mind; I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake; there’s no question about it.”

He then criticised Collins for not smiling, saying: “She’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position; you’re at CNN fake news; you should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan, just smile.’”

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Collins and other CNN journalists, frequently accusing the network of biased or false reporting.

(Inputs from American media)